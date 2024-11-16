Herro provided 20 points (6-16 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 6-6 FT), three rebounds and five assists in 34 minutes during Friday's 124-111 win over the Pacers.

Herro wasn't the most efficient from the field Friday -- particularly from long range -- but he managed to score at least 20 points for a sixth straight game and finished as the Heat's second-leading scorer behind Bam Adebayo (30). Part of Herro's inefficiency is likely due to the fact that he's playing through a right shoulder contusion, which will be something to monitor heading into Sunday's rematch against Indiana. Herro and Adebayo will continue to be Miami's one-two punch on offense while Jimmy Butler (ankle) is sidelined.