Heat's Tyler Herro: Scores 22 points in 35 minutes
Herro posted 22 points (8-18 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 3-4 FT), eight rebounds, three assists and two steals in a loss to the Rockets on Wednesday.
As more of a points and threes specialist, it's a nice bonus when Herro contributes in other areas as well. The rookie's minutes have been up and down, but it's good to see head coach Eric Spoelstra leaning on Herro in Jimmy Butler's (illness) absence. The Warriors, who currently give up the most fantasy points in the league, are on tap next for Herro and the Heat.
