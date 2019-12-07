Heat's Tyler Herro: Scores 22 points in Friday's win
Herro totaled 22 points (10-18 FG, 2-7 3Pt), seven rebounds, two assists and two steals in 32 minutes during Friday's 112-103 victory over Washington.
Herro took advantage of a reduced squad, finishing with 22 points in 30 minutes. The Heat were without both Goran Dragic (groin) and Justise Winslow (back) meaning Herro saw in excess of 30 minutes for the first time in his last five games. Herro is more of a streaming option when the Heat are at full strength. However, he could be worth a flier if Dragic and Winslow are forced to miss additional time.
