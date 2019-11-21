Herro had 22 points (9-13 FG, 4-7 3PT), three rebounds and three assists in 31 minutes off the bench during Wednesday's 124-100 win against the Cavaliers.

Herro posted his second-best scoring output of the season while topping the 30-minute mark for the second straight game. A reliable scoring option off the bench, Herro should continue seeing a healthy dose of minutes going forward, and that should give him decent upside in most formats regardless if he is starting or coming off the bench.