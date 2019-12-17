Herro pitched in 22 points (7-20 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 6-6 FT), five rebounds, three assists and one steal in 38 minutes during Monday's 118-111 loss to the Grizzlies.

Herro has scored at least 22 in three of the last six games, but he also went scoreless once and was held to single digits once during this same recent stretch. The 19-year-old rookie has scored at least 20 seven times through 26 appearances, but his lack of production in most of the other stat columns makes it tough to stomach his occasional subpar scoring nights.