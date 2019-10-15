Heat's Tyler Herro: Scores 23 points in 25 minutes
Herro exploded for 23 points (9-14 FG, 5-7 3Pt), five rebounds, two assists, and one steal in 25 minutes during Monday's 120-87 win over the Hawks.
Herro drew the start and thrived with the top unit. His ability to space the floor from beyond the arc is helping him make the case that he deserves to start on a team that's otherwise lacking in the three-point shooting department.
More News
-
Best Fantasy basketball sleepers, picks
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy basketball...
-
Sleeper candidates to target
Alex Rikleen projects nine value players to target in Fantasy Basketball drafts.
-
H2H points mock draft
The season opener just a few weeks away, we conduct a head-to-head mock heading into prime...
-
Bust candidates to avoid
Nick Whalen projects six players who might not live up to where they are being drafted in some...
-
Breakout candidates to target
Alex Barutha projects 14 players who could be poised to make a leap in production this season.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings 2019, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NBA season 10,000 times