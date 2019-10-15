Herro exploded for 23 points (9-14 FG, 5-7 3Pt), five rebounds, two assists, and one steal in 25 minutes during Monday's 120-87 win over the Hawks.

Herro drew the start and thrived with the top unit. His ability to space the floor from beyond the arc is helping him make the case that he deserves to start on a team that's otherwise lacking in the three-point shooting department.