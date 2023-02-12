Herro had 23 points (10-23 FG, 2-10 3Pt, 1-1 FT), two rebounds and one assist in 47 minutes during Saturday's 107-103 overtime win over Orlando.

Despite being listed as probable ahead of the contest with a back contusion, Herro suited up and played all but six minutes in the narrow win. Though he finished as the Heat's scoring leader, Herro wasn't particularly efficient from distance and provided little in the way of peripheral statistics. He's typically been doing a better job of supplementing his scoring with production elsewhere; he's averaging 23.6 points, 5.4 rebounds, 5.2 assists and 2.8 three-pointers over his last five outings.