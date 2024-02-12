Herro produced 24 points (10-21 FG, 4-12 3Pt), five rebounds and four assists across 39 minutes during Sunday's 110-106 loss to the Celtics.

Herro posted his second consecutive game with 24 points, and the sharpshooter has reached the 20-point plateau in back-to-back games for the first time since mid-January. Herro is averaging 19.3 points per game while shooting 40.6 percent from three-point range since the beginning of January, and he should remain a key cog in Miami's offensive scheme due to his ability to stretch the floor and knock down shots from beyond the arc.