Herro had 24 points (6-17 FG, 6-11 3Pt, 6-6 FT), four rebounds, two assists and one block in 32 minutes during Saturday's 138-135 loss to the Pistons.

Herro was one of three Miami players to score at least 20 points, alongside Norman Powell and Andrew Wiggins, but he didn't offer much in secondary categories. Herro's calling card is his scoring ability, though. He continues to thrive in that regard and has scored at least 24 points in the three games he's played in 2025-26 since making his late season debut in a win over the Mavericks on Nov. 24.