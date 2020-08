Herro went for 25 points (10-16 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 10 assists and eight rebounds in 36 minutes during Saturday's loss against the Suns.

Herro got the start at point guard due to Kendrick Nunn's absence due to a personal matter, and the rookie looked impressive -- he notched his second straight game with at least 20 points, and he has now scored 25 or more points in four different contests in 2019-20. However, this was the first time the Heat lost when the Kentucky product reached that mark.