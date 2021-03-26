Herro posted 29 points (9-19 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 6-6 FT), eight assists, four rebounds and a steal across 35 minutes off the bench in Thursday's loss against the Blazers.

Herro looked more like his old self from last season's playoffs and carried Miami offensively, drilling five of his nine treys en route to his third-best scoring output of the campaign. Despite the fact that Herro has been coming off the bench regularly, he continues to produce at a high level and has scored in double digits in six of his last seven contests, including four games with at least 15 points in that span.