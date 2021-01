Herro recorded 31 points (12-20 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 6-8 FT), nine rebounds and two assists in a 128-124 away win Saturday against the Wizards.

Herro made 11 field goals and shot over 70 percent in the paint. Those shots took up most of Herro's season-high points tally, his best during a game since Sept. 23. Herro is now averaging 15.6 PPG this season following said performance.