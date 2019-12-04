Herro posted six points (2-7 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), two rebounds, one assist and one steal in Tuesday's 121-110 win against the Raptors.

On the season, Herro is converting on 44.6 percent of his field goals and 39.8 of his threes. Despite the strong numbers, the 19-year-old has been inconsistent in his scoring at times, including scoring under 10 points in his last two games. Even with the inconsistencies at times, Herro is still putting up 11.2 shots in 28.6 minutes per game and is a large part of Miami's rotation.