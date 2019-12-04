Heat's Tyler Herro: Scores six in win
Herro posted six points (2-7 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), two rebounds, one assist and one steal in Tuesday's 121-110 win against the Raptors.
On the season, Herro is converting on 44.6 percent of his field goals and 39.8 of his threes. Despite the strong numbers, the 19-year-old has been inconsistent in his scoring at times, including scoring under 10 points in his last two games. Even with the inconsistencies at times, Herro is still putting up 11.2 shots in 28.6 minutes per game and is a large part of Miami's rotation.
More News
-
Heat's Tyler Herro: Scores 22 points in 35 minutes•
-
Heat's Tyler Herro: Scores 20 in Saturday's loss•
-
Heat's Tyler Herro: Has six dimes in victory Friday•
-
Heat's Tyler Herro: Scores 22 points off bench•
-
Heat's Tyler Herro: Scores 16 in Thursday's win•
-
Heat's Tyler Herro: Officially available Thursday•
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 7
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 7.
-
Week 7 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 7 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Celtics and...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Freaky deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 6
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 6 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Nuggets,...