Herro posted 20 points (8-15 FG, 4-9 3Pt) while adding two rebounds across 34 minutes in Wednesday's loss against the Wizards.

Herro has now scored in double digits in seven straight games, though he has been very inconsistent with his other contributions across the board. He is averaging 21.0 points, 5.9 rebounds and 3.6 assists during that six-game span.