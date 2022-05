Herro supplied 25 points (9-17 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 3-3 FT), one rebound and seven assists across 29 minutes during Monday's 106-92 victory over the 76ers.

With Miami shooting 9-of-36 from beyond the arc, Herro's three-point prowess and overall efficient shooting night was much needed. He also racked up a team-high seven assists without recording a turnover. The 23-year-old continues to gain valuable playoff experience for top-seeded Miami.