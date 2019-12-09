Heat's Tyler Herro: Scores team-high 27 points
Herro had 27 points (10-22 FG, 5-11 3PT, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, three assists and one steal in 41 minutes off the bench during Sunday's 110-105 overtime win over the Bulls.
Herro was instrumental for the win, as the rookie caught fire from deep and made clutch bucket after clutch bucket towards a team-high 27 points. Herro is coming off back-to-back 20-plus point performances, and he has scored 20 or more in four of his last nine games. He still needs to show a bit more consistency, but he is trending in the right direction while playing 20 or more minutes almost on a regular basis. Herro is also shooting 45.0 percent from the field and 40.4 percent from three-point range over that nine-game span.
More News
-
Heat's Tyler Herro: Scores 22 points in Friday's win•
-
Heat's Tyler Herro: Scores six in win•
-
Heat's Tyler Herro: Scores 22 points in 35 minutes•
-
Heat's Tyler Herro: Scores 20 in Saturday's loss•
-
Heat's Tyler Herro: Has six dimes in victory Friday•
-
Heat's Tyler Herro: Scores 22 points off bench•
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 8
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 8.
-
Week 8 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 8 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid players from...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Star search
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 7
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 7.
-
Week 7 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Celtics and...