Herro had 27 points (10-22 FG, 5-11 3PT, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, three assists and one steal in 41 minutes off the bench during Sunday's 110-105 overtime win over the Bulls.

Herro was instrumental for the win, as the rookie caught fire from deep and made clutch bucket after clutch bucket towards a team-high 27 points. Herro is coming off back-to-back 20-plus point performances, and he has scored 20 or more in four of his last nine games. He still needs to show a bit more consistency, but he is trending in the right direction while playing 20 or more minutes almost on a regular basis. Herro is also shooting 45.0 percent from the field and 40.4 percent from three-point range over that nine-game span.