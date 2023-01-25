Herro ended Tuesday's 98-95 victory over Boston with nine points (4-19 FG, 1-7 3Pt), two rebounds, six assists and two steals across 36 minutes.

Herro shot poorly all night but was able to rack up six dimes and grab two steals, including one at the very end to seal the win over Boston. After a handful of solid shooting performances in a row, this was just another one of those off nights for the streaky guard. He's still averaging 20.5 points per game this season, as well as career highs in rebounds (5.8) and assists (4.4).