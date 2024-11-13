Herro notched 40 points (14-27 FG, 10-17 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight assists, five rebounds and four steals across 42 minutes during Tuesday's 123-121 overtime loss to Detroit.

Herro caught fire from beyond the arc while setting an NBA Cup record with 10 made threes. He also set a season high in both points and steals in the loss. The sharpshooter has been spectacular in the 2024-25 campaign, during which he has averaged 24.9 points, 5.3 assists, 5.2 rebounds and 0.7 steals across 33.5 minutes per game in 10 regular-season outings. Herro has shot 50.9 percent from the field and 47.9 percent from downtown thus far.