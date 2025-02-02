Herro amassed 11 points (4-16 FG, 0-8 3Pt, 3-5 FT), eight assists, four rebounds and one steal in 36 minutes during Saturday's 105-103 win over the Spurs.

Herro delivered a season-low 11 points while struggling to find his rhythm from beyond the arc. However, the 25-year-old did dish out eight assists in the victory. The All-Star has went through a bit of a rough stretch shooting the rock over his last five outings, during which he has shot 40.2 percent from the field and 28.8 percent from three-point range. Herro has still averaged 21.8 points, 8.6 assists, 4.2 rebounds and 0.8 steals across 37.2 minutes per contest in that five-game span.