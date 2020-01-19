The Heat view Herro (knee) as a game-time decision for Sunday's game against the Spurs, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.

Due to the early start time for Sunday's game (3 p.m. ET), the Heat didn't have an opportunity to gauge Herro's health during a morning shootaround. As a result, Miami will likely wait and see how Herro fares in pregame warmups before deciding on his status shortly before tipoff. Considering Herro has missed the past two games with a bruised left knee, he could be eased back into the rotation with a more limited role off the bench if he's deemed available to play.