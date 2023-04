Herro (quadriceps) is available to play Sunday against the Magic.

Herro missed Friday's game against the Wizards due to the injury, but he will participate in the season finale. However, head coach Erik Spoelstra said Herro and other starters will see a reduced workload, per Will Manso of Local 10 Miami. As such, don't expect Herro to log heavy minutes in this one, with Victor Oladipo, Max Strus and Gabe Vincent all in line to see additional playing time as a result.