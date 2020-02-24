Heat's Tyler Herro: Sheds boot
Herro (foot) shed his walking boot Monday but remains without a timeline for return, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.
While the removal of the boot is a positive step for Herro, the lack of a defined timeline indicates that the team is unlikely to bring him back this week. Until he returns to practice, the Kentucky product can continue to be considered week-to-week.
