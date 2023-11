The Heat announced Monday that Herro (ankle) is no longer in a walking boot, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel

Herro was diagnosed with a Grade 2 ankle sprain in early November and isn't yet ready to return, but it's encouraging that he's no longer in a boot. However, he'll presumably have to resume on-court activities and work on his conditioning before he's in the mix to return to game action.