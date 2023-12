Herro posted 26 points (10-18 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 3-4 FT), seven rebounds, two assists and one steal over 31 minutes during Thursday's 114-102 victory over the Warriors.

Herro led the way for the Heat in this surprisingly comfortable win over Golden State, and he has embraced the role of being Miami's primary offensive weapon with Jimmy Butler (calf) sidelined. Herro is averaging 26.2 points per game since returning from an ankle injury on Dec. 18.