Herro logged 33 points (10-23 FG, 6-12 3Pt, 7-7 FT), seven rebounds, five assists, one block and one steal in 41 minutes during Saturday's 108-103 loss to Charlotte.

Miami suffered a demoralizing defeat Saturday, but Herro led the team in scoring and provided a strong fantasy performance after recording his second 30-point performance of the month. The nature of Herro's streaky game will lead him to have some poor performances here and there, but his role as a reliable scoring weapon for the Heat is not under any question. He's averaging 23.6 points per game in seven February contests.