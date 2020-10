Herro contributed 14 points (6-18 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 0-1 FT), four rebounds and three assists across 30 minutes Wednesday in the Heat's 116-98 loss to the Lakers in Game 1 of the NBA Finals.

Herro struggled to find his rhythm in the loss, knocking down just one third of his shot attempts on the night. With Goran Dragic (foot) exiting with an injury in the contest, Herro could find himself in a more prominent role Friday in Game 2 that would likely entail more ball-handling responsibilities.