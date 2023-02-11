Herro amassed 31 points (11-20 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 4-4 FT), nine rebounds, eight assists, one block and one steal over 37 minutes during Friday's 97-95 win over the Rockets.

Herro was Miami's best player by a wide margin Friday and ended just one rebound and two assists away from recording a triple-double, but he already managed to surpass the 20-point mark for the fourth time in his last six games. Herro struggled during January but seems to be turning things around of late, averaging 23.8 points, 6.3 rebounds and 6.3 assists per game in four February contests.