Herro will enter the starting lineup in Friday's Game 2 against the Lakers, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

With Goran Dragic (foot) sidelined, Herro figures to see even more usage than usual. Both he and Jimmy Butler will presumably take on ball-handling duties in the starting unit. He has enjoyed an impressive run throughout the playoffs and will look to carry that momentum into Game 2 with the Heat shorthanded.