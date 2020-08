Herro will start Saturday's contest against the Suns, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

With Kendrick Nunn (personal) sidelined, Herro will draw the start and should see plenty of run considering Goran Dragic (ankle) and Jimmy Butler (foot) are also out. In six previous starts this season, Herro is averaging 12.3 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 33.2 minutes.