Herro is in the starting lineup for Monday's game against Minnesota.

Herro will debut with the starters for his first game action since Nov. 8. Duncan Robbinson will shift to the bench, even with Kyle Lowry (soreness/rest) out Monday. Herro has averaged 20.4 points, 5.3 rebounds and 4.2 assists in 75 games as a starter dating back to the beginning of last season.