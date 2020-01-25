Herro will start Friday's game against the Clippers, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

With Kendrick Nunn (Achilles) sidelined, Herro will step into the starting five. In Herro's three previous starts, he's averaged 12.0 points, 6.0 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.0 steal in 33.7 minutes.