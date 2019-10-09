Heat's Tyler Herro: Starting Wednesday
Herro will get the start for Wednesday's game against the Hornets.
Herro will start in place of Jimmy Butler for Wednesday's tilt against Charlotte. The rookie had a successful debut, scoring 18 points, grabbing three rebounds and dishing out three assists in 24 minutes against the Spurs on Tuesday.
