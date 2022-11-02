Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said he's not sure if Herro (eye) will play in Wednesday's game against the Kings but mentioned that he is doing better than when he left the game, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.

Herro left Tuesday's game versus the Warriors with a left eye contusion. While it doesn't appear that the reigning Sixth Man of the Year will miss much time, the Heat may play it cautiously on the second night of a back-to-back. If Herro doesn't play Wednesday, Duncan Robinson, Max Strus and Gabe Vincent should all be in line for extended minutes in the backcourt.