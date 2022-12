Herro totaled 28 points (10-23 FG, 5-13 3Pt, 3-3 FT), four rebounds and two assists in 39 minutes during Friday's 111-108 loss to the Pacers.

Herro failed to hit the game-tying three Friday. However, he has made 31-of-63 three-point attempts over his last five games. Herro is averaging 28.8 points, 4.4 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.0 steals in 39.8 minutes over that span.