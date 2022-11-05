Herro totaled 29 points (8-20 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 9-9 FT), five rebounds, five assists and two steals across 38 minutes during Friday's 101-99 loss to the Pacers.

Herro put together another strong offensive performance despite a less than impressive shooting performance. He needed 20 attempts from the field and nine from the charity stripe to reach 29 points. It was reassuring to see Herro find his teammates for buckets, as he had been held to just one assist over his last three contests leading up to Friday.