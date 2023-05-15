Herro (hand) isn't shooting or dribbling yet and has been ruled out for Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals in Boston on Wednesday, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.

Herro broke the middle and ring fingers on his right hand while diving for a loose ball before halftime of Game 1 versus Milwaukee. He underwent surgery a few days later and was expected to miss at least six weeks, leaving open the possibility of a return if Miami were to advance deep into the playoffs. Surprisingly, the Heat have done just that, but it appears Herro still isn't close to game action. Head coach Erik Spoelstra declined to give an update beyond Game 1, but barring a return to full-contact practices, it's safe to assume Herro won't be suiting up anytime soon.