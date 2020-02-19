Heat's Tyler Herro: Still no timetable for return
Herro (foot) did not practice Wednesday and remains without a timetable for a return, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
Herro was able to shed his protective boot, but his foot remains too sore to take the practice court. As a result, it's unclear when he might be able to play again.
