Herro tallied 30 points (11-19 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 4-5 FT), six assists and three rebounds over 31 minutes in Sunday's 132-124 win over Memphis.

Herro showed his in-season form during Sunday's preseason win over the Grizzlies, leading all players in the game in scoring while connecting on a team-high mark from three in his first 30-point outing of the preseason. Herro has averaged 26.0 points, 4.5 assists and 4.0 rebounds over two preseason games for the Heat.