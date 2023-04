Herro recorded 26 points (12-23 FG, 2-9 3Pt), six rebounds and two steals in 35 minutes during Tuesday's 116-105 Play-In loss to Atlanta.

Herro led the Heat players in shots made while posting the second-highest point total in a strong offensive performance in Tuesday's defeat. Herro has tallied at least 25 points and five rebounds on 14 occasions this year, though Tuesday's numbers don't count toward his regular-season total.