Herro posted 21 points (6-16 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 6-6 FT), six rebounds, seven assists and two steals across 38 minutes during Saturday's 111-101 victory over the Spurs.

Herro wasn't sharp from the field, but he still cleared the 20-point mark while also delivering value thanks to his contributions in other categories. He was bound to cool off after putting up 35 and 41 points in his previous two appearances respectively, but he remains an elite offensive weapon for the Heat when available. He's having a career-best season from a scoring perspective and is currently surpassing the 21-points-per-game mark for the first time ever.