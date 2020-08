Herro posted 20 points (6-12 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 7-7 FT), five assists, four rebounds and one steal in 33 minutes during Thursday's 130-116 loss to the Bucks.

Thursday marked Herro's 10th 20-point game of the season, and his first 20-point effort with at least five assists. He was able to take on extra responsibilities with Jimmy Butler (foot) and Goran Dragic (ankle) sidelined.