Herro finished with 14 points (5-10 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT), eight boards, six assists, one block, and one steal in 37 minutes of a 103-94 win against Milwaukee on Tuesday.

Herro turned in another dominant performance, filling the stat sheet and setting a playoff high in assists in the contest. Herro has been a solid option off the bench for the Heat this postseason, and hasn't shied away from the big stage making clutch shots for his team through the first two series. Miami will continue to count on him in the Eastern Conference Finals.