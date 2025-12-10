Herro contributed 20 points (7-17 FG, 0-6 3Pt, 6-7 FT), seven rebounds and three assists across 34 minutes during Tuesday's 117-108 loss to Orlando.

After missing Miami's last two games due to a right toe contusion, Herro returned to action and posted 20-plus points for the sixth time in as many regular-season appearances. However, the star guard struggled with efficiency, shooting an abysmal 0-for-6 from downtown after having shot 48.4 percent from three-point range in his first five outings of the season. Still, he reached the 20-point threshold while grabbing a season-high-tying seven boards.