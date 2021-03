Playing 29 minutes off the bench in Thursday's win over the Magic, Herro scored 17 points (7-15 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT) while adding five assists, four rebounds and one steal.

Herro has been a mess from distance of late. In his last three games, he's gone just 4-for-16 (25 percent) though his overall shooting hasn't been all great either as he is 11-for-33 (33 percent) over that span. His 17 points mark just the second time he's hit double-digit scoring in his last five outings.