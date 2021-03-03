Herro scored nine points (3-12 FG, 3-7 3Pt) to go along with five rebounds, one assist and four steals across 28 minutes in Tuesday's loss to the Hawks.

Herro was scoreless through the first half, missing all four of his shots from the field. He got more involved in the final two quarters, but has gone only 7-for-22 from the field in two games since returning from a hip injury. Despite the down performance, Herro still managed to drill three triples and register his first multi-steal effort of the campaign.