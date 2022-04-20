Herro had 15 points (5-11 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), three rebounds, two assists and one block across 31 minutes during Tuesday's 115-105 victory over the Hawks.

Herro hasn't been himself in the playoffs so far, though it's only two games, and he still has enough time to turn things around. Herro has scored a combined 21 points but has shot just 8-for-22 from the field, including a meager 1-for-8 from three-point range. The Heat are safe since they hold a 2-0 series lead over Atlanta, but there's no question they'd expect more from Herro when things get tougher, especially after he averaged a career-high 20.7 points per game in the regular season.