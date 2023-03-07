Herro accumulated 13 points (5-14 FG, 3-8 3Pt), four rebounds and three assists across 37 minutes during Monday's 130-128 win over the Hawks.

Herro ended with more field goal attempts (14) than points scored (13) for the fourth time over his last seven outings, and there's no question those inconsistencies are hurting his upside. He should remain Miami's third-best scoring weapon behind Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo, but he's making just 38.7 percent of his shots since the All-Star break, and that's worrisome for fantasy managers.