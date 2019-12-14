Play

Herro had seven points (3-12 FG, 1-6 3PT), three rebounds and one steal in 24 minutes off the bench during Friday's 113-110 loss against the Lakers.

Herro was dealing with an illness and while he was cleared to play, he didn't have his best performance. His next chance to feature will come Saturday on the road against the Mavericks.

