Herro ended with 24 points (10-24 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, six assists and one steal across 38 minutes during Saturday's 123-115 loss to the Bucks.

Herro had a great first half all around, knocking down eight of 14 field goal attempts for 18 points to go along with four boards and three assists. The point guard had a miserable second half, however, going just 2-of-10 from the floor for six points as the Heat fell to Milwaukee on the road. Despite his late struggles, Herro still finished second on the team in both points (24) and assists (6) and has scored 24 or more points in three of his last four contests.