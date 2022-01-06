Herro ended with 16 points (5-23 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five rebounds, three assists and one steal over 36 minutes before getting ejected from Wednesday's 115-109 win over the Trail Blazers.

Herro started the second half after Kyle Lowry was ejected in the second quarter, but he was unable to find his stroke despite leading Miami with 23 shot attempts. The third-year guard was also involved in a tussle with Jusuf Nurkic in the final minute of the contest that resulted in both players being ejected. Herro's role in the fracas -- it began when he apparently shoved Nurkic from behind -- may have been partly due to frustration with his own poor shooting, and it could result in a suspension from the league given previous precedent.